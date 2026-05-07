Oil Kings Acquire Rights to Sauer from Penticton

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired the rights to 2007-born forward KJ Sauer from the Penticton Vees, in exchange for a conditional 2027 fifth round WHL Prospects Draft pick.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is excirted to acquire the rights to KJ Sauer," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "KJ showed tremendous growth throughout his season this year and we feel he can transfer to the WHL well with his skating ability, work ethic, and physicality."

Sauer, a 6'3", 202lbs forward out of Andover, MN, USA, spent this past season playing for Andover High where he tallied eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points. He also played five regular season games with the USHL's Lincoln Stars, scoring two goals and adding three assists. In the playoffs with Lincoln, Sauer played in eight games, scoring one goal.

In three seasons with Andover High, Sauer recorded 89 points in 101 games. He also spent time with Team MPLS Magazine between 2023 and 2025 where he had 18 points in 36 games.

Sauer is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility and is ranked 92nd among North American Skaters.

Sauer also has family ties to the WHL as his father Kent played one season with the Portland Winterhawks in 1999/2000, his uncle Kurt played with the Spokane Chiefs before a nearly 400 game NHL career, and his other uncle Michael spent time with Portland and the Medicine Hat Tigers.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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