Broncos Acquire Goaltender Cal Conway from Wenatchee
Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK -- The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born goaltender Cal Conway from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a fifth-round pick (Victoria) in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round pick (Brandon) in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Broncos would like to welcome Cal and his family to the organization.
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Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Thunderbirds Add Gold Medal Winner - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Acquire Holberton from Seattle - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Swift Current Broncos - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire Goaltender Cal Conway from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Winterhawks Draft Cullen Stephenson 10th Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Draft Jacson Bradbeer and Nathan Roberts in First Round of 2026 Prospects Draft - Swift Current Broncos
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