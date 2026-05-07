Broncos Acquire Goaltender Cal Conway from Wenatchee

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK -- The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born goaltender Cal Conway from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a fifth-round pick (Victoria) in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round pick (Brandon) in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Broncos would like to welcome Cal and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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