Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Swift Current Broncos

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild goaltender Cal Conway

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild goaltender Cal Conway(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring a fifth-round selection in today's WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, in exchange for 2007-born goaltender Cal Conway. Wenatchee's newly-acquired fifth-round pick was previously assigned to the Victoria Royals, while the 2027 third-round pick originally belonged to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

A native of Andover, Minnesota, Conway played his debut WHL season this past year, one season removed from an appearance in the Minnesota state high school championship game with the Stillwater High School Ponies last March.

The pick acquired by Wenatchee for today's second day of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be the 101st overall pick, and the club's sixth selection in the first five rounds of the draft.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Cal Conway for his contributions this past season, and wish him all further success in his career.

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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