Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Swift Current Broncos
Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring a fifth-round selection in today's WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, in exchange for 2007-born goaltender Cal Conway. Wenatchee's newly-acquired fifth-round pick was previously assigned to the Victoria Royals, while the 2027 third-round pick originally belonged to the Brandon Wheat Kings.
A native of Andover, Minnesota, Conway played his debut WHL season this past year, one season removed from an appearance in the Minnesota state high school championship game with the Stillwater High School Ponies last March.
The pick acquired by Wenatchee for today's second day of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be the 101st overall pick, and the club's sixth selection in the first five rounds of the draft.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Cal Conway for his contributions this past season, and wish him all further success in his career.
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Wenatchee Wild goaltender Cal Conway
(Russ Alman)
Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026
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- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Swift Current Broncos - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire Goaltender Cal Conway from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Winterhawks Draft Cullen Stephenson 10th Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Portland Winterhawks
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