Winterhawks Add Nine Players During 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks made nine selections during the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, including six forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender.

Players eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Drafter were 2011-born players residing in Western Canada and the Western U.S.

"You can't say enough about the scouts," Head Coach Kyle Gustafson said. "Just the time and effort that they put in throughout the year, identifying players. They truly are the lifeline of our organization, and I thought they did a phenomenal job. This draft also wouldn't be possible without the work and dedication of Matt Davidson; he was a huge part of today's success."

Round 1, Pick 20 - Cullen Stephenson, F

With its highest draft pick since the 2009 draft - when the Hawks took Derrick Pouloit first overall - Portland selected Cullen Stephenson from Warman, Sask. Playing for the Warman Wildcats U15 AA squad this past season, the 5'11, 140-pound forward compiled 88 total points behind 38 goals and 50 assists. The WHL is familiar territory to the Stephenson family, as Cullen's father, Shay, won the 2001 league title and Memorial Cup with the Red Deer Rebels.

"He's a highly skilled winger," Head Saskatchewan Scout Darwin Bennett said. "He can skate, he makes plays, he's got a good shot, he's an unselfish player. He makes other players better, and he's got a high compete...a real solid team player."

Round 2, Pick 38 - Aidan Potash, D

In the second round, the Winterhawks took defenseman Aidan Potash out of Kelowna, B.C. In the Okanagan Rockets system this season, Potash skated in ten games for the U18 AAA team, tallying one assist. Gifted with a lofty 6'2 ¬Â³, 181-pound frame, Potash combines size and speed that will make him an impact player on the Portland blueline. Potash was named as a BCEHL U15 All-Star, and won BCEHL titles at the U15 and U18 levels.

Round 3, Pick 56 - Arjun Mangadu, F

Hailing from Livermore, California, Arjun Mangadu was a goal-scoring machine at Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. In 59 games with the 14U AAA team, Mangadu lasered home 58 goals, adding 45 assists for a 103 point campaign.

Mangadu recently participated at the Cwench World Invite - a premier tournament for 14-year-old boys - for Team USA West. In eight games he scored six goals and four assists for ten points.

Round 4, Pick 79 - Emmett Abel, F

Portland added another forward with Emmett Abel in the fourth round. Playing with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team, Abel fired 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 28 games played.

Abel stands at 5'7 ¬Â³ and 146-pounds and showcases a fast style of play.

Round 5, Pick 97 - Easton Scott, F

From the Lone Star State to the Rose City, Easton Scott piled on the points with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA program. In 58 total games this season, the San Antonio native scored 37 goals and 40 assists for 77 points.

The 6'0, 163-pound forward will turn 15 later this month and will bring size and a multi-faceted game to the WHL.

Round 5, Pick 109 - Kacy Turberfield, F

Continuing a dense stretch of picks, the Winterhawks landed Kacy Turberfield out of Meadow Lake, Sask. Turberfield showed both a willingness to shoot the puck for results and the skill to distribute when needed.

Listed at 5'9, 181-pounds, Turberfield secured 36 total points from 21 goals and 15 assists with the North West Stars U15 AA team in the SAAHL.

Round 6, Pick 117, Nathan Johnson, D

Portland took its second defenseman of the draft with its seventh pick. The Edmonton, Alberta native possesses an uncanny ability to find teammates on the opposite side of the ice for goal-scoring opportunities. However, Johnson is not afraid to shoot the puck, firing home six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in a 28-game calendar for RINK HA Kelowna U15 Prep.

A 5'10, 161-pound blueliner, Johnson combines a wicked shot and great vision for a 200-foot game.

Round 9, Pick 189, Cohen Spencer, G

After a 72-pick hiatus, the Hawks were back on the board with a goalie selection. Cohen Spencer joins the Hawks from the Calgary Edge School U15 Prep team. In 16 games this season, Spencer has posted a 3.98 GAA, a 0.881 save-percentage, and a 9-8-0 record.

The 5'10, 130-pound netminder from Rocky View, Alberta is the fourth netminder drafted by the Hawks in the last three years.

Round 9, Pick 194, James Butterwick, F

Portland's draft-capping selection, Butterwick plays a tenacious brand of hockey. Skating in 30 games with the Calgary Edge School U15 Prep squad, Butterwick lit the lamp for 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points.

Butterwick can connect on crucial passes and find paths to the cage in any situation.

"It seems like we got a little bit of everything," Gustafson said. "You've got an amazing amount of skill, some high-character players, some players that really represent competitive traits. We are really thrilled with the group we have!"

Keep an eye on Winterhawks social platforms and winterhawks.com for more draft coverage over the coming days!







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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