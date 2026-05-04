Winterhawks 2026 WHL Draft Preview

Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Following the 15th consecutive season of playoff hockey in Portland, the Winterhawks will look to add some new faces to the organization at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. With a young core of returning players that featured 14 rookies, this upcoming week promises to be a busy and exciting one for President and General Manager Mike Johnston and Head Coach Kyle Gustafson.

The draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, with the first round taking place on the first day and all subsequent rounds on the second day.

The Winterhawks currently possess 13 draft picks, including the 10th overall in the first round - the first first-round selection since 2024 when the Hawks selected Jordin St. Louis 20th overall. This is also Portland's best draft position since 2016, when the Hawks held the ninth overall pick. Portland last had the 10th overall pick in 2006 when it selected Riley Boychuk. The Winterhawks hold six picks in the first five rounds.

Round Pick

1 10

2 38 (From BDN)

3 56

4 79

5 97 (From MJ)

5 109 (From KEL)

9 189 (From MJ)

9 194

11 240

12 263

13 286

14 309

15 332

Many teams have jockeyed for picks in the opening round, with 13 of the 23 picks having changed hands. Portland's second, fifth, sixth, and seventh picks were all acquired from another team in the WHL.

Strong players can be found in every round of the draft. Former Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski was selected in the third round, 58th overall, back in 2019, while forward Marcus Nguyen was taken in the 11th round, 234th overall, that same year. Current Portland standouts Kyle McDonough (2022 2nd round, 40th overall) and Jordan Duguay (2023 2nd round, 39th overall) both got their starts in the Prospects Draft - those two combined for 93 points this past season.

Portland looks to build off an impressive list of draftees taken in last year's WHL Prospects Draft, including Trevor Toyne, Crewe Schimnowski, and Kohen Ruedig.

The WHL has eliminated the U.S. Priority Draft, shifting the Prospects Draft to include all players in the United States and Canada. Eligible players for this year's draft will be the 2011-born coalition of talent.

The first round of the draft will be shown for free on Victory+ at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with a pre-draft show commencing at 4:30 p.m. For complete coverage of the 2026 WHL Prospect Drafts, visit WHL.ca.







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