Spokane Chiefs 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Preview
Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hold two first round picks (12th overall and 16th overall) and the first pick of the second round (24th overall), giving Spokane 3 of the top 24 selections, in this week's WHL Prospects Draft. Both Canadian and U.S. 2011-born players will be available for selection. Real-time results will be availablehere.
WHL Prospects Draft First Round - Wednesday, May 6 - 5 p.m. PST
The Chiefs enter the draft with two first rounds pick after not selecting in the first round a year ago. Spokane holds Pick 12 and Pick 16 (from CGY via trade with VAN). The Chiefs selected forward Ossie McIntyre with the 7th overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects draft in their most recent first-round selection. Defenseman Ryker Doka from Regina, SK was Spokane's highest selection last year, 28th overall.
This past season, the Chiefs roster featured 15 players acquired by Spokane via drafts (prospects and U.S.), including former first round picks Chase Harrington (Prospects - 8th overall, 2022), Carter Esler (Prospects - 22nd overall, 2023), McIntyre (Prospects - 7th overall, 2024) and Brody Gillespie (U.S. - 1st overall, 2023). Both U.S. and Canadian born players will go through the Prospects Draft this season.
WHL Prospects Draft - Thursday, May 7 - 9 a.m. PST
The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will continue on Thursday starting with Round Two at 9 a.m. PST. Spokane currently holds the first pick of the second round (24th overall), giving the Chiefs three selections in the top 24 picks of the draft.
The Chiefs selected 10 players in the 2025 WHL Drafts, including Kansas City, MO born forward Parker Colmer, who recently signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Contract with the Chiefs. Ryker Doka (28th overall), Brody Johnson (31st overall, U.S. draft), Brody Sunderland (75th overall) and Sean Murphy (110th overall) have also signed with Spokane.
Spokane's Selections
1st round: 12th overall and 16th overall (from CGY)
2nd round: 24th overall
4th round: 81st overall
5th round: 96th overall (from WEN) and 104th overall
6th round: 119th overall (from WEN)
8th round: 173rd overall and 182nd overall (from MH)
9th round: 196th overall
10th round: 219th overall
The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft includes players born in 2011. The WHL Draft includes players eligible from Western Canada and the United States who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
You can follow the draft online atwww.chl.ca/whl/draft.
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