2025 Prospects Draft Class Update

Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Ahead of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, check in on the 12 members of the 2025 Draft Class.

Kash Elke (F, 18th overall)

In 42 games with the Tisdale Trojans of the SMU18AAAHL, Elke posted seven goals and 17 points. Elke also represented Team Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup, appearing in all five games the team played. Elke appeared in two WHL games for the Warriors, making his debut on March 11.

Dylan Mingo (G, 41st overall)

In 14 games with RHA Kelowna's U17 Prep team, Mingo posted a save percentage of .922, a goals against average of 3.11, and a record of 11-3. In the playoffs, Mingo appeared in three more games with a save percentage of .955, a goals against average of 1.67, and a perfect 3-0 record, backstopping the team to the CSSHL Western Championship. Mingo appeared in two games for the Warriors, posting a save percentage of .923 and a goals against average of 3.18 across a relief appearance and his first WHL start.

Miller Watkins (D, 57th overall)

Playing with RHA Kelowna's U18 Prep team, Watkins notched two goals and 14 points through 28 games. In the playoffs, Watkins added three assists through six games as the team won the CSSHL U18 Prep Western Championship. At the Circle K Classic with the team, Watkins recorded two assists through six games. Watkins joined fellow draftee Dylan Mingo as a member of Team British Columbia at the 2025 WHL Cup.

James Stanton (D, 60th overall)

As a member of RHA Winnipeg's U18 Prep team, Stanton posted one goal and seven points through 25 games. Stanton was a member of Team Manitoba at the 2025 WHL Cup, where they earned a gold medal. Through five games at the tournament, Stanton posted three assists.

Isaac Rimmer (D, 71st overall)

As a member of Calgary International Hockey Academy's U17 Prep team, Rimmer recorded one goal and 11 points through 28 games played. As a call-up with CIHA's U18 Prep team, he recorded two assists through five games and also appeared in one game with the U18 Prep team at the Circle K Classic.

Owen Grassick (F, 80th overall)

In 30 games with Prairie Hockey Academy's U17 Prep team, Grassick registered 18 goals and 35 points. He also posted two goals and three points through three playoff appearances. As a call-up with PHA's U18 Prep team, Grassick added one assist through two games.

Linden Abercrombie (F, 90th overall)

Abercrombie played with the Prince Albert Mintos of the SMU18AAAHL for the 2025-2026 season, where he recorded six goals and 18 points through 38 games. As a member of Team Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup, Abercrombie added an assist through five appearances.

Jett Prpich (D, 94th overall)

Prpich joined fellow Warriors prospects Kash Elke and Preston Hoppe as a member of the Tisdale Trojans. In 42 games, Prpich recorded two goals and 24 points. As a member of Team Saskatchewan at the WHL Cup, Prpich added one goal and three points through five games played. Prpich made his WHL debut with the Warriors on February 10.

Charlie Tobin (F, 111th overall)

In 28 games with Edge School's U18 Prep team, Tobin registered nine goals and 18 points through 28 games played. At the Circle K Classic, Tobin added one goal and five points through six appearances.

Nash Bullman (F, 117th overall)

In 35 games with the Regina Vics of the SMU18AAHL, Bullman recorded 15 goals and 46 points. In the playoffs, Bullman added four goals and six points through five games. Bullman was a call-up with the Regina Pat Canadians of the SMU18AAAHL, where he appeared in five games during the regular season and one game during the team's playoff run.

RJ Thompson (F, US Priority - 2nd overall)

As a member of Team MPLS Magazine, Thompson registered nine goals and 19 points through 21 games. With Eden Prairie High of the USHS-MN, Thompson recorded 22 goals and 46 points through 25 games, earning the title of highest-scoring freshman in the team's history.

Derek Langkow (F, US Priority - 45th overall)

As a member of Northern Alberta Xtreme's U18 Prep Team, Langkow recorded four goals and eight points through 23 games. In the playoffs, Langkow added one goal and three points through six games. With the team at the Circle K Classic, Langkow posted one goal and two points in seven games as the team ranked second place in the tournament.

The first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 6, beginning at 5 pm MT. The remaining rounds of the draft are scheduled for Thursday, May 7. Follow along on the Warriors social media channels (X, Facebook, Instagram) for live updates during the draft.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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