Wutzke Reflects on Impact he Made as a Veteran with Warriors

Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In less than a season with the team, Chase Wutzke's professionalism and confidence played an integral part in the Warriors' chase to the 2026 WHL playoffs.

"[Chase's] hockey sense allows him to anticipate plays to put himself in good positions, and his athleticism and competitiveness allow him to make hard saves look routine," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "Going into every game, Chase gives you a chance to win."

Wutzke was acquired from the Red Deer Rebels as part of a blockbuster trade in November, with the Warriors sending six draft picks to the Rebels, including their 2026 first-round pick for Wutzke and a 2026 second-round pick.

"I'm a confident guy, so I bring a lot of confidence to a team," said Wutzke. "There are a lot of young guys on this team who look up to you, and you have to build off that."

In 38 games with the Warriors this season, Wutzke posted a 13-19-3-1 record with a 3.47 goals against average and a career-high save percentage of .906.

"You go into battle with your brothers every night," said Wutzke. "I think the fans saw the boys really take it hard, but hopefully it brings them back better and bigger next year."

After the Warriors' last game, Wutzke was recalled by the Minnesota Wild organization and made his first pro start with the ECHL Iowa Heartlanders. In six games with the Heartlanders, Wutkze owned a 2-1-1 record with a 2.98 goals against average and a save percentage of .898. After the Heartlanders' season ended, Wutzke was assigned to the Minnesota Wild for their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







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