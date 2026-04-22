Raiders Forward Cootes Awarded Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for 2025-26

Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders forward and Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes has been awarded the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Finalists

Braeden Cootes, Prince Albert Raiders

Ryden Evers, Penticton Vees

Jordan Gavin, Brandon Wheat Kings

Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks

Cootes is the first player in Prince Albert Raiders history to be named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player. The WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award was first presented to Morris Stefaniw of the Estevan Bruins in 1966-67 and the Prince Albert Raiders played their first WHL season in 1982-83.

Hailing from Sherwood Park, Alta., the 19-year-old Cootes matched a career high with 63 points this season, accomplishing the mark in only 45 games split between the Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds. In 2024-25, the 6-foot, 183-pound Cootes recorded 63 points in 60 games with the Thunderbirds.

During his impressive 2025-26 campaign, Cootes secured his 63 points (24G-39A) alongside a plus-27 rating and a mere eight penalty minutes.

Acquired by the Raiders on January 6, 2026, Cootes served as captain of the Thunderbirds for two seasons prior to the trade.

The 2025-26 season was full of milestones for Cootes.

After being selected by the Canucks in the first round (15th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Club on July 8, 2025. He then made his NHL debut with the Canucks in October 2025, appearing in three games and averaging 10:47 time on ice.

Cootes returned to the WHL where he was once again a steady, two-way presence for the Thunderbirds.

He then represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording two goals in seven games, helping his nation to a bronze-medal finish.

Following his trade to Prince Albert, Cootes saw his offensive production increase, climbing from 1.35 points per game to 1.43 points per game in Hockey Town North. In total, Cootes collected 40 points (14G-26A) in 28 regular season games with the Raiders.

During the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Cootes has been a driving force for the Raiders, firing home 11 points (5G-6A) in nine games. The Raiders are set to continue their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup when they face the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien beginning Friday, April 24.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (10th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Cootes has appeared in 176 career WHL regular season outings, securing 162 points (64G-98A) along the way. Over three complete seasons, he has amassed a mere 42 minutes in penalties.

Noted for his talent, desire, and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung was revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player who best combines those attributes.

The trophy was rededicated as the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy in 2022 following his passing at the age of 52.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung's career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung's courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung was a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan and a mainstay at past WHL Awards events. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Regina Pats.

The WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Braeden Cootes, Prince Albert Raiders

2024-25: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

2023-24: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2022-23: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Eli Zummack, Spokane Chiefs

2019-20: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos*

2016-17: Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets*

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings*

2010-11: Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors*

* = also selected as CHL Sportsman of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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