Shane Smith Named Winner of 2026 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Shane Smith

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets forward Shane Smith(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - Kelowna Rockets forward Shane Smith has been named the winner of the 2026 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy. The award is presented annually to the Western Hockey League's Humanitarian of the Year.

Acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a mid-season trade, Smith made an immediate impact both on and off the ice during the 2025-26 campaign. In 61 regular season games, Smith recorded 33 goals and 35 assists for 68 points while playing a key role in the Rockets' success.

Away from the rink, Smith's contributions were equally meaningful. Leading by example with school visits and other events, Smith made a personal pledge this season, donating $25 for each point he scored to the Canadian CMV Foundation, in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. In total, Smith donated $1,800, and, in the process, raised awareness of congenital CMV - a common viral infection that can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy. CMV can cause health problems in some babies, which is why awareness, prevention, and early detection are important. CMV impacts one in 200 newborns in Canada.

This marks the first time Smith has won the award and the third consecutive season he has been recognized as a finalist, having previously earned nominations while playing with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers.

Smith becomes the first Kelowna Rockets player to win the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy since Ty Hurley in 2023-24.

The Kelowna Rockets congratulate Shane on this well-deserved recognition!

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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