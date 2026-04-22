Chiefs Sign 2010-Born Goaltender Brody Johnson

Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2010-born goaltender Brody Johnson has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. The 5'10", 141 lb. Johnson was selected in the second round (31st overall) of the 2025 US Draft.

"We are excited to officially welcome Brody and the Johnson family to the Chiefs organization," said George Ross, Chiefs Director of Player Personnel. "Brody is a tremendously talented goaltender with elite-level athleticism, quickness, and competitive drive. He brings a competitive fire on and off of the ice every day that we feel Chiefs fans will embrace."

Johnson played in 26 games for Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA this season, going 22-0-0 with one shutout and a 2.76 goals-against-average. He was 3-0 and allowed just four goals in three games at the 2025-26 US 16U Nationals.

"I want to thank George Ross, Matt Bardsley, Brandon Swersey, and the Spokane staff for believing in me and thinking so highly of me. I'd also like to thank Ryan Ess, Ali Altman, and all of the other amazing coaches who have driven me to be my best and helped me get to this point in my hockey journey," Johnson continued, "It's truly an honor to get drafted and signed by the Spokane Chiefs. They have treated me like family from the day they drafted me and shown me what it means to be a Chief. I am excited to get started with the organization and will enjoy every moment. Go Chiefs!"."

Brody Johnson joins fellow American Parker Colmer who recently signed with the Chiefs ahead of next season. He is first eligible to join the team as a full-time player during the 2026-27 season.







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