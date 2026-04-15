Chiefs Sign 2010-Born Forward Prospect Parker Colmer

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2010-born forward prospect Parker Colmer has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. The 5'10", 150 lb. Colmer was selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 US Draft.

"Parker is an extremely talented hockey player. He is a duel offensive threat with elite-level playmaking skills to go along with a dangerous shot and finishing ability," Spokane Chiefs Director of Player Personnel George Ross continued, "He has high-end work ethic and leadership ability. We are thrilled that Parker and his family have trusted in the Chiefs to partner in his development and look forward to officially welcoming them to Spokane at Training Camp in the fall."

Colmer, from Olathe, Kansas, played 58 games for Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA team this season where he put up 117 points with 42 goals and 75 assists good for seventh in the nation in scoring for his age group. He was first on the team in Games Played, Assists, and Points. He added another 12 points (7G, 5A) in six games in the US 15U Nationals where he won the Championship and was tied for second in scoring.

"I am extremely excited to sign with the Spokane Chiefs and play in the WHL," Colmer said, "I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for the support over the years. Go Chiefs!"

Colmer joins fellow signees Ryker Doka and Sean Murphy as signed 2010-born Chiefs prospects and is first eligible to join the team as a full-time player during the 2026-27 season.







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