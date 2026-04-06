Martin Scores Twice But Chiefs Bow out of Playoffs After 5-3 Loss in Game 6

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs made the journey back to Prince George for Game 6 on Sunday night, after a dramatic late win in overtime in Game 5. Chase Harrington scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute to play in regulation before burying the winner in the extra frame.

Fellow Spokane forward Owen Martin was first on the board on Sunday, scoring for the third straight game. Coco Armstrong broke the play open, finding Logan Wormald with a long pass before the 20-year-old slipped it to Martin who buried it.

Prince George would tie the game at one later in the period thanks to Yakutsenak's first of the playoffs.

The Cougars took the lead in the second period with a power play goal at 1:49.

Owen Martin scored his second of the game at 4:42 to tie it up. Coco Armstrong and Logan Wormald provided the assists, as they did on the Chiefs' first goal of the game.

Prince George answered with two goals in a 90-second span later in the frame, taking a 4-2 lead to the third period of play.

The Chiefs went 0/1 on the power play in the third and could not break through after pulling goaltender Carter Esler with under four minutes to play still trailing by two. The Cougars found the empty net before Sam Oremba scored with just seconds remaining as the Chiefs fall 5-3 in Game 6.

20-year-old Logan Wormald finished with three assists, Sam Oremba netted once, and Dominik Petr finished the game with one assist as Spokane's overagers see their WHL careers come to an emotional end.

Stay tuned on SpokaneChiefs.com and @SpokaneChiefs on social media for updates, news, and information throughout the offseason.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.