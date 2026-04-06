Cougars Punch Ticket to Round Two with 5-3 Win over Spokane

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the third time in four seasons, the Prince George Cougars are moving on to the second round of the WHL Playoffs after a 5-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarter-Finals. Dmitri Yakutsenak scored twice in the win, while Kooper Gizowski, Riley Ashe, and Terik Parascak added singles. Josh Ravensbergen picked up his fourth win of the playoffs, making 21 saves on 24 shots. On special teams, the Cougars were 1-1 while the Chiefs were 0-2 with the extra man.

Spokane started the scoring at the 8:40 mark when Owen Martin finished off a 2 on 1 with Logan Wormald and made it 1-0. The Cougars tied the score late in the first when Dmitri Yakutsenak snuck a wrist shot underneath the blocker of goaltender Carter Esler to tie the game at one. The Cougars out-shot Spokane 11-5 in the opening period.

In the second, the Cougars made no mistake in the early going on their lone power-play of the game. Kooper Gizowski wired a one-timer at the 1:49 mark to give the Cats their first lead of the night. Spokane, however, responded when Martin buried his second of the game







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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