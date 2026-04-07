Silvertips Sign Forward Henry Meier to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed 2010-born forward Henry Meier to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm very excited to join the Silvertips for next season," commented Meier. "I'm looking forward to meeting the team and winning a Memorial Cup together. I'm super pumped to get started."

Meier, a Woodbury, MN native, was originally picked 19th-overall in the 2025 U.S. Prospect Draft. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with Shattuck St. Mary's 16U team posting 25 goals and 35 assists for 60 points in 50 games played, helping lead Shattuck to 16U Nationals. He previously logged 33 goals and 27 assists in 58 games played at the 14U level in 2024-25, also qualifying for the 14U National tournament.

"It's exciting for our organization to officially have Henry and his family on board," said Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "His progression and development since last year's draft has been impressive and we look forward to seeing him continue his journey in Everett soon."

"Henry is an excellent addition to our organization," commented Director of Scouting Brooks Christensen. "We believe he aligns well with our style of play as a highly skilled forward, demonstrating strong vision, high hockey IQ and scoring ability. He is a difficult player to play against, and we look forward to seeing him in a Silvertips jersey."

Henry Meier is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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