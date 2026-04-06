Oil Kings and Blades Play in Decisive Game Seven in Edmonton

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - It's winner-take-all territory now as the Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades battle in a decisive game seven at Rogers Place tonight.

The Oil Kings forced the game seven after the longest game in Oil Kings WHL Playoff history, a 3-2 double overtime win yesterday in Saskatoon. Miroslav Holinka scored the game winner on a powerplay 94:05 into the hockey game. Holinka also had an assist in the game and now has seven goals in the last five games of the series. Parker Snell also returned to the lineup and stopped 37 shots in his first appearance since game two.

Game seven is not something new to either of these clubs however with a smattering of game seven experience on both sides. For Edmonton, 14 players from last season's playoff roster are back this season, with 10 of those players having played in that game seven, including netminder Ethan Simcoe. Assistant Coaches Devan Praught and Kyle Chipchura were on the bench for last season's game seven as well. Chipchura and Praught both played in Game 7's in their Junior Careers, Chipchura with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2005, and Praught with the Summerside Western Capitals in the MJAHL in 2007. Oil Kings Head Coach Jason Smith played in two game 7's in his NHL career, going 1-1 in those games. As a coach, this will be Smith's first game seven. Oil Kings Defenceman Carter Sotheran has played in two game 7's in his career as well, winning both and compiling 2 assists and a +4 rating with the Portland Winterhawks. Meanwhile, on the Saskatoon side, Head Coach Dan DaSilva has been on the bench for the most recent three game 7's in Blades history in an Assistant/Associate Coach capacity alongside Assistant Coach Jerome Engele. Meanwhile, Rowan Calvert, and Tyler Parr played in the 2024 Game 7 against Moose Jaw as did Evan Gardner stopping 22/25 shots. Elsewhere, as a player, DaSilva played in two while with the Portland Winterhawks in 2004 and 2005. Blades Defenceman Tristen Doyle was in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final last season with Lethbridge.

To this point, the series has seen a lot of back-and-forth and not many trends to follow. The team that scores first is 4-2 in the series, and neither team has been able to win back-to-back games yet in the series.

All-time, the Oil Kings are 3-1 in game seven's while the Blades are 3-9.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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