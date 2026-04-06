Maple Leafs Prospect Holinka, Kings Prospect Cihar & Hitmen Goaltender Tu Celebrated in WHL Weekly Awards

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and Edmonton Oil Kings forward Miroslav Holinka has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 5.

Holinka, a 20-year-old product of Zlin, Czechia, recorded eight points (6G-2A) in four games this past week as the Oil Kings head for a decisive Game 7 in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound centre started the week by recording one goal and was named second star in Game 3 on Tuesday, March 31, as the Oil Kings dropped a 4-3 decision to the Blades.

The following night, Holinka exploded for three goals in Game 4, boosting the Oil Kings to a 5-2 victory and drawing the series even at two games apiece. The Czech forward opened the scoring 7:34 into the first period. After Saskatoon knotted the game, it was Holinka who converted on a late first-period power play to put the visiting Oil Kings back in front by a 2-1 score. The Maple Leafs prospect completed his hat-trick effort with 22 seconds to go in the second period, registering his fifth goal of the post-season to give Edmonton a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes of play. He was named first star of the game for his impressive performance.

Back in Edmonton for Game 5 on Friday, April 3, Holinka contributed a goal and an assist as the Oil Kings dropped a 4-2 decision to the Blades, falling behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Despite the outcome, Holinka was named second star of the game.

On Sunday, April 5, in a win-or-go-home Game 6, Holinka was once again pivotal, collecting a goal and an assist, including the game-winning marker, as the Oil Kings staved off elimination with a 3-2 victory in double overtime to force a winner-take-all Game 7. With 5:55 to go in the second overtime period, Holinka hammered a one-time shot from the left point, which found the back of the net to send the series back to Edmonton for Game 7 on Monday night. Holinka's multipoint effort earned him third star honours.

With 11 points (7G-4A) in six games to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Holinka sits tied atop the WHL scoring charts with Brock Souch of the Prince George Cougars. Holinka's hot start to the post-season follows on the heels of a regular season that saw him finish second in scoring on the Oil Kings with 80 points (37G-43A) in 59 games.

Holinka was named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team for 2025-26.

Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Holinka has tallied 125 points (56G-69A) in 106 career WHL regular season games. He has appeared in 13 career WHL Playoff games.

Holinka was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on July 15, 2025.

The first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs culminates Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. MT, when Holinka and the Oil Kings host the Blades at Rogers Place. Watch the epic conclusion to this first-round series FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

LOS ANGELES KINGS PROSPECT CIHAR NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Los Angeles Kings prospect and Kelowna Rockets forward Vojtech Cihar has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 5.

Cihar, a 19-year-old product of Chomutov, Czechia, recorded six points (3G-3A) and a plus-5 rating in two games, helping the Rockets complete a four-game sweep of the Kamloops Blazers in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot, 181-pound left winger collected four points (1G-3A) in Game 3 against the Blazers on Tuesday, March 31, fuelling Kelowna to a 7-4 victory. The first-year WHL forward secured assists on two goals from Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla and another from defenceman and Nate Corbet, before finding the back of the net himself. Cihar's fourth goal of the WHL Playoffs came 2:49 into the third period and gave Kelowna a 5-2 advantage. It went on to stand as the game-winning tally and Cihar was named second star of the game.

In Game 4 on Wednesday, April 1, Cihar registered a two-goal performance as the Rockets cruised by the Blazers 6-2 to complete the four-game sweep. After Kamloops staked out a 1-0 lead early in the first period, the Czech forward knotted the affair 1-1 with his fifth goal of the post-season late in the period. He then capped a run of five unanswered goals from the Rockets, notching his sixth goal of the playoffs 6:47 into the third period to put Kelowna out front by a commanding 5-1 margin. Cihar was named first star of the game for his effort in the series-clinching victory.

With 10 points (6G-4A) in four games, Cihar is tied for third in WHL Playoff scoring, while leading all rookie skaters.

Cihar has made an immediate impact since joining the Rockets following the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. In 31 regular season outings, the 2007-born winger secured 31 points (12G-19A) to help the Rockets claim fourth place in the WHL's Western Conference.

Originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round (38th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Cihar was acquired by the Rockets as part of the return for Caden Price ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline. Cihar signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Kelowna on December 12, 2025.

The Los Angeles Kings selected Cihar in the second round (59th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The road to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will see Cihar and the Rockets face the WHL's regular season champion Everett Silvertips in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series go Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, respectively, at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. The series returns to the Okanagan and Prospera Place for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, respectively. Watch the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

HITMEN NETMINDER TU NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen netminder Eric Tu has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 5.

Tu, a 17-year-old product of White Rock, B.C., went 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage this past week, helping the Hitmen complete a four-game sweep of the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Tuesday, March 31, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound puckstopper was solid, turning aside 35 of 36 shots as the Hitmen cut down the Wheat Kings by a 3-1 margin. Tu's work included a perfect 16-save effort in the third period as Brandon pressed for the equalizer. The rookie netminder was named second star of the game for his performance.

With an opportunity to sweep through the first round, Tu was once again at his best. Thursday, April 2, in Virden, Man., the Calgary netminder made 28 saves on 30 shots as the Hitmen doubled up the Wheat Kings by a 4-2 score, completing the four-game sweep. After Brandon built a 2-0 lead in the first period, Tu steadied the ship, allowing the Hitmen to score four answered goals to stun the Wheat Kings.

Through four games, Tu is 4-0 with a 1.63 GAA, .945 SV%, and one shutout. He is among the WHL's goaltending leaders in GAA (second), SV% (second), wins (T-1st), and shutouts (T-1st).

Over the course of the 2025-26 WHL regular season, Tu went 25-14-6-0 with a 2.79 GAA, .898 SV%, and two shutouts. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the second round (31st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, he owns a career record of 32-19-8-1 with a 2.97 GAA, .893 SV%, and three shutouts.

Having advanced to the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Tu and the Hitmen await the completion of the first round to learn their next opponent. Watch the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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