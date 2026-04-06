Silvertips to Match up with Kelowna Rockets in Second Round

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will square up with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinal in the WHL Playoffs.

Game Schedule:

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Kelowna @ Everett Friday April 10 7:05pm PT

2 Kelowna @ Everett Saturday April 11 6:05pm PT

3 Everett @ Kelowna Tuesday April 14 7:05pm PT

4 Everett @ Kelowna Wednesday April 15 7:05pm PT

5* Kelowna @ Everett Friday April 17 7:05pm PT

6* Everett @ Kelowna Sunday April 19 5:05pm PT

7* Kelowna @ Everett Tuesday April 21 7:05pm PT

* = if necessary

Everett took all four games in the regular season series and have won 12 straight regular season contests with the Rockets. Carter Bear led the way in the season head-to-head with five goals and three assists over four games. Anders Miller won all four games in goal for the Tips, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

Nashville Predators draftee Hiroki Gojsic led the Rockets in scoring against the Silvertips this season with two goals and two assists. The Tips limited Utah Mammoth first-rounder Tij Iginla to just one goal and one assist over three games, including one of just six pointless performances all year on Nov. 21.

Everett's penalty kill was particularly effective against Kelowna, holding the Rockets to just two goals on 20 attempts in the regular season.

All games will be available to stream free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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