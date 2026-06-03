Silvertips Sign First-Round Pick Wyatt Bitz to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed 13th-overall pick Wyatt Bitz to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bitz, a 2011-born Saskatoon, SK native, spent the 2025-26 season with the Saskatoon Outlaws 15U AA where he recorded 18 goals and 35 assists for 53 points in 27 games played. He led all SAAHL U15 defensemen in points, and earned a 10-game call-up to the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA, where he had three assists.

"I'm extremely excited to get picked by such an amazing organization," commented Bitz. "I can't wait to get started with the team and see what the future holds."

The 6-foot-1, 157-pound blueliner posted three goals and 28 assists in 27 games played with the Saskatoon Generals U15 AA in 2024-25.

"We're excited to have Wyatt and his family on board," said general manager Mike Fraser. "We're looking forward to him suiting up with us at training camp in August."

Wyatt Bitz is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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