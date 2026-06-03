Dayne Beuker Signs with Hurricanes

Published on June 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club has announced the signing of 2008-born forward Dayne Beuker to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Dayne is a talented player who has competed successfully on the international level, and we are pleased that he has chosen to continue his development with our organization," said Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta.

"We are also grateful t hat Dayne and his family have trusted us with the next steps in his development. He brings a strong skill set and character to our group, and we believe he will be an important part of our future."

Beuker, 18, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the first-round (14th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The product of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, holds a dual citizenship and has spent the last two seasons with US National Development Program. In 2025-2026, he recorded 61 points (20g-41a) along with 18 penalty minutes in a combined 87 regular season games with the USNTDP U18 program finishing seventh in team scoring. Beuker collected 18 points (6g- 12a) along with two penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating in 25 games with USNTDP in United States Hockey League competition. He is ranked 76th among North American skaters by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service on their Final Rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"I am really excited to join the Hurricanes. They have a great organization that has produced a lot of high -end players, they have great a coaching staff, management group and an awesome fan base," said Beuker. "I think Lethbridge is a great place to develop. From the staff, to the facility, to the trainers, they offer it all. Being able to compete against a lot of good players in practice and to play a lot of games, this is a great situation for me to grow as a player."

The 5'10, 170 -pound forward appeared suited up for the USNTDP at the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge which was held in Calgary and Lethbridge in November. Beuker recorded one goal and four penalty minutes in the three contests. He also represented the United States at the World Under-18 Championships in April where he collected five points (2g-3a) along with a plus-5 rating in five contests finishing fourth in American scoring.

In two seasons with the USNTDP, Beuker recorded a combined 118 points (38g-80a) along with 36 penalty minutes in 180 regular season games at both the U17 and U18 levels. In his draft year, the right-shot centre racked up 103 points (47g-56a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA program before amassing a whopping 28 points (11g-17a) and four penalty minutes in nine post-season games leading the Broncos to a SAAHL U15 Championship. In the year after being drafted by Lethbridge, Beuker had a standout 2023-2024 season finishing with 84 points (41g-43a) in 44 regular season games before adding 11 points (4g-7a) in 10 playoff contests. That year, he led the Blazers to a SMAAAHL Championship while leading the league in goals, assists and points. He was also named a SMAAAHL First Team All-Star, the Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Top Forward as a 15-year-old.

"I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I played there last year for the CHL -USA Prospects Challenge and it was awesome," added Beuker. "I know a couple of the guys on the team having played with them growing up. It seems like a great group and I'm excited to get to work with them. I'm really grateful to get this opportunity to part of the Hurricanes organization, I'm excited to get to play for Matt Anhol t, and I'm really excited to get things started with the Hurricanes. I can't wait for camp; it will be very important for our gr oup to set foundations of ethic, teamwork and play structure."

Beuker is the son of WHL alumnus Dean Beuker who spent parts of five seasons in the league with the Tri-City Americans, Portland Winterhawks and Regina Pats before embarking on a four-year career in CIS hockey with the University of Saskatchewan.

"Full credit goes to our entire hockey staff for the work they have done in building relationships and creating an environment that players want to be a part of. I would also like to recognize Pete Anholt, who played a significant role in identifying and b ringing a player of Dayne's caliber into our system," added Parneta. "We look forward to welcoming Dayne and his family to Lethbridge and seeing him in a Hurricanes jersey this fall."

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







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