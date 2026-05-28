Hurricanes Sign Ronan Gow

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2011-born forward Ronan Gow to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"It means a lot to me and my family to sign with the Hurricanes. We have a family connection to hockey in Lethbridge. My Great Grandpa played for the Native Sons, my Uncle played for the Broncos, and my dad Tyler was also drafted by the Hurricanes; so it's pretty cool that I got drafted by Lethbridge as well, and I'm really excited for the chance to play there, " said Gow.

Gow, 15, was selected by the Hurricanes in the third-round (50th overall) in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The Nanaimo, British Columbia, product had a standout 2025-2026 season with the Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep team where he recorded 52 points (26g-26a) along with 22 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games. He added five points (2g-3a) along with four penalty minutes in three post-season games. Gow also appeared in four regular season games being held pointless while adding one assist in three playoff games with the Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep team last season. He was named to the 2025-2026 CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team.

"We are very excited to get Ronan signed to a WHL contract. He's a very competitive player who we were thrilled to be able to select in the third-round, " said Hurricanes Head Scout Garry Carson. "Ronan is the type of player that we think will be a very good WHLer with a strong two-way game who can score at a high level. He is a great leader who also served as Captain in Delta last year."

The 6'1, 175-pound forward finished the 2025-2026 season leading the Delta U15 Prep team in goals (26) while finishing second in points (52). Gow also was tied in team points in the post-season. He served as Captain for the U15 team.

During last season, he recorded three points (2g-1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Delta U15 Prep team as the John Reid Memorial Tournament. He added five points (3g-2a) and two penalty minutes in four games with Team Black at the 2026 BC Cup while collecting six points (2g-4a) in six games with First Class U15 team at the Toronto Exposure Cup U15 tournament.

"I can't wait to get things started with the Hurricanes. I've heard great things about the organization, the coaches, and the city, " added Gow. "It will be nice to meet everyone, get to camp, and start competing. I can't wait for camp to start; it's something I've been looking forward to for a long time and I'm excited to learn from the older guys and the coaches to push myself against really good competition."

Gow totaled 14 points (7g-7a) along with 14 penalty minutes during the 2024-2025 season with the Delta U15 Prep team while adding two goals in five playoff games helping the U15 team to a CSSHL Championship in 2025. He joins forward Artello Forestal as the two players already signed from the 2011-born age group.

"We are very excited that Ronan has chosen to continue his development with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, " said Lethbridge Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta. "Ronan is a player we believe has a very bright future, and we are looking forward to helping him take the next steps both on and off the ice. We appreciate the trust he and his family have placed in our organization, and we are excited to see him in a Hurr icanes jersey."

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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