Hurricanes Sign Logan Stuart

Published on June 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2008-born forward Logan Stuart to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"It means a lot to sign with the Hurricanes, and I couldn't be more excited," said Stuart. "I believe coming to Lethbridge is going to be what will prepare me the best for college hockey and beyond. I can't wait to get things started."

Stuart, 18, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second-round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft. The Manhatten Beach, California, product spent the 2025-2026 season with the US National Team Development Program skating in a combined 80 regular season games amassing 45 points (13g-32a) along with 16 penalty minutes. Stuart amassed 15 points (3g-12a) along with a plus-11 rating with the USNTDP U18 team in United States Hockey League competition. He represented the USA at the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge where he appeared in three games recording one assist in both Calgary and Lethbridge helping Team USA to their first Prospects Challenge Championship.

"We are proud to welcome Logan Stuart and his family to the Hurricanes organization. He is a player we think very highly of, not only because of his ability on the ice, but also because of the character and maturity he brings to the group, " said Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta. "We are honoured that he has entrusted us with the next stage of his development, and we look forward to supporting him as he pursues his goals. We believe he has all the qualities necessary to be a very important part of our team with immediate impact."

The 5'10, 175-pound forward spent two seasons with the US National Development Program appearing in 169 regular season games at both the U17 and U18 levels, recording 90 points (29g-61a) along with 48 penalty minutes. Stuart is ranked 127th overall among North American skaters for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service. In his WHL draft year, he racked up 68 points (36g-32a) along with six penalty minutes in just 27 regular season games with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA team.

"Having a fresh start with a great organization; I' m pumped," added Stuart. " I'm extremely excited to come to Lethbridge and start a new chapter in the WHL. The new opportunity, with new faces, is something I'm really looking forward to, and I can't wait to meet everyone and get things going."

Stuart is the son of former NHL defenceman Brad Stuart, who also spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen. He is also the younger brother of Jake Stuart, whose rights were acquired by the Hurricanes from the Brandon Wheat Kings in May.

"Once again the credit belongs to our entire hockey staff for the relationships they have built and the work they put in every day to make our organization a destination for players. Today's announcement is another exciting one for the Hurricanes and the City of Lethbridge, " added Parneta.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

Hurricanes Sign Logan Stuart - Lethbridge Hurricanes

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