Wild, Silvertips Swap Picks Ahead of 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft

Published on June 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), in a swap of draft picks ahead of the upcoming 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Silvertips will receive Wenatchee's second-round selection in this year's CHL Import Draft, while the Wild will receive Everett's sixth-round selection in the 2030 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Wild organization anticipates that all three of its import players from the 2025-26 season will return for 2026-27, and does not expect to use any of its allotted selections in the Import Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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