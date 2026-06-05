Americans and Wild Exchange CHL Import Draft Picks
Published on June 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans have announced a trade with the Wenatchee Wild involving CHL Import Draft selections.
Tri-City has acquired Wenatchee's first-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft and second-round pick in the 2027 CHL Import Draft.
In exchange, the Americans have traded their first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 CHL Import Drafts to Wenatchee.
Check out the Tri-City Americans Statistics
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