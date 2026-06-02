Jakub Vanecek Heads to Buffalo for 2026 NHL Draft Combine

Published on June 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







The Tri-City Americans are proud to recognize that defenseman Jakub Vanecek is one of just 90 players to be invited to the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo, New York. The combine runs from June 1-6.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, joined the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Tri-City selected him following a 2024-25 season where he split his time between Bili Tygri's U17 and U20 teams in Czechia, posting 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and recording four assists in 30 games with the U20 team.

That season he represented Czechia at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up two assists in four games. Prior to the 2025-26 season he played for Czechia again, this time at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup where he had two assists in four games.

Upon arriving in Tri-City, Vanecek's impact was felt immediately with four points (1-3-4) in five preseason games, with his goal being an overtime winner in Everett on September 5.

Vanecek scored his first WHL goal in his regular-season debut September 20 in Seattle and went on to finish with 35 points (14-21-35) in 59 games. His 14 goals led all WHL rookie defensemen.

He joined Team Czechia for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota over Christmas and came home with a silver medal.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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