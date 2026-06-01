Carels and Lemire in Buffalo for 2026 NHL Scouting Combine

Published on June 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Carson Carels and Kayden Lemire are two of 90 prospects that are in Buffalo, NY for the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine.

The Combine, which will run June 1-6, provides the 32 NHL teams with physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2026 draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo June 26-27.

There will be 56 forwards, 29 defensemen, and five goalies attending the combine. All are listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders.

Teams can have 1-on-1 interviews with prospects at KeyBank Center from June 1-5. The medical examinations will take place June 3, the Maximal VO2 bike test and isokinetic squat test, which is new to the Combine, will take place June 5, and the remaining eight of the 12 fitness tests will occur at HarborCenter on June 6 (standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull ups, 10-meter sprint, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test). The 10-meter sprint, also new to the Combine, will be conducted in conjunction with the pro agility test.

Carson Carels (6-2, 198), No. 3 among North American skaters, finished with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games with the Cougars this past season. He was a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL defenceman of the year. Carels was also awarded the Eric Brewer Defenceman of the Year for the Cougars and was named a co-winner of the Dan Hamhuis Most Valubale Player Award (Carels and Josh Ravensbergen).

For Lemire, he also burst onto the scene in his sophomore season with the Cougars. The Edmonton, AB product owned 29 points (9-20-29) and played the full 68 game regular season. The 6'4 forward was ranked #58 on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

Carels and Lemire are two of five Cougars from the 2025-26 season that were named to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Dmitri Yakutsenak, Brock Souch, and Arsenii Anisimov were also named to that list.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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