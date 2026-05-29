Carson Janko Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are pleased to announce the signing of forward Carson Janko (2010) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Janko was originally selected by the Cougars eighth overall in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The Highland Village, Texas product spent the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA program, where he registered 34 points (10G-24A) in 50 games played.

"Carson signing a Development Agreement is a big step and a testament to where our organization is at," said Cougars Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "Carson comes out of the Dallas Jr. Stars program and brings a lot of potential. We are excited to welcome him back to training camp and expect him to continue building on a strong season."

The Prince George Cougars would like to congratulate Carson and his family on this exciting achievement.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

Carson Janko Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars

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