Former Cougars Set to Battle in ECHL Eastern Conference Final
Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The road to the Kelly Cup Final will feature a strong Prince George connection.
Former Prince George Cougars players Taylor Gauthier and Cole Moberg are set to face off in the ECHL Eastern Conference Final, as Gauthier's Wheeling Nailers take on Moberg and the Florida Everblades in what promises to be an exciting series.
Gauthier, who spent parts of five seasons with the Cougars, has continued to build his professional career between the pipes. Known for his athleticism and compete level during his time in Prince George, the Calgary, Alberta product has become a key part of Wheeling's playoff run.
On the other side, Moberg has played an important role on the Everblades blue line. The towering defenceman suited up for the Cougars from 2019-2022 and quickly became a fan favourite with his physical style, steady defensive presence, and offensive ability. Florida enters the series looking to continue their pursuit of another Kelly Cup championship.
To celebrate the exciting alumni showdown, the Cougars are also launching a new game-worn auction featuring a game-used Taylor Gauthier blocker and glove from his time in Prince George.
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