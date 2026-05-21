T-Birds Sign Gold Medal Winner

Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed Luke Puchner to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. The Thunderbirds had acquired Puchner's rights from the Medicine Hat Tigers in a trade earlier this month that sent Brayden Holberton to the Tigers.

"We are very excited to add a player of Luke's talent and ability," said general manager Bil LaForge. "He has a championship pedigree."

The 2008 born forward hails from New Germany, Minnesota. Last season, playing primarily with the Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep team, he earned 85 points in 54 games. Additionally, he won a gold medal last summer playing for Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, where he served as captain. In five games at the international tournament he scored once and picked up three assists.

Puchner, a commit to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, is eligible for next month's NHL Entry Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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