Warriors to Welcome 24 Prospects for 2026 Development Camp

Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are preparing to welcome in 24 of the organization's top prospects this weekend for the team's annual Development Camp.

In addition to members of the 2026 Draft Class, the Warriors will also welcome 2010-born and select 2009-born prospects, including Kash Elke (2025 18th overall), Dylan Mingo (2025 41st overall), Jett Prpich (2025 94th overall), and Nathan Gardiner ([CGY] 2024 117th overall), who all made their WHL debuts last season.

The prospects will take to the ice for three sessions at Caronport's Barkman Arena, Friday from 2 pm - 3:30 pm, and Saturday from 9 am - 10:30 am and 3:30 pm - 5 pm. All ice times are open to the public.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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