General Manager Jason Ripplinger Discusses 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After adding to their prospect pool yesterday, General Manager Jason Ripplinger reflected on the talent that the team added to their ranks.

"I think we covered a lot of areas," said Ripplinger. "We built from the backend out again, [we] got some size, grit, and some skill, which was really important to get."

With their first pick in the draft, the Warriors selected Warman, Saskatchewan's Kobe Pellack. In 31 games last season with OHA Edmonton's U15 Prep team, Pellack tallied 19 goals and 58 points.

"We had [Kobe] ranked pretty high on our draft list," said Ripplinger. "We like his skill level, his hockey sense, and he makes players better around him. Moving forward as a Warrior, we expect him to put up a lot of points for us."

With their second pick of the day, the Warriors drafted goaltender Gavin Craig from Langley, British Columbia. In 17 games with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, Craig posted a 15-2 record with a save percentage of .935 and a 1.96 goals against average.

The Warriors wrapped up the day by selecting defenceman Brady Cook 143rd overall. In 30 games with the Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, Cook registered five goals and 30 points. Ripplinger notes that Cook's hockey IQ and puck-moving skills were a draw for the organization.

The Warriors will welcome the members of the 2026 Draft Class, as well as other members of the team's prospect pool, to Moose Jaw for Development Camp later this month.

"It's always an exciting time to get the new drafted players in here," said Ripplinger. "We get to meet them [and their families], they get to meet [the staff], and get a little bit more comfortable when it comes to training camp in the fall."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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