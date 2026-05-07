Warriors Add 10 Prospects at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft
Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors bolstered their prospect pool by adding 10 2011-born players at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
29th Overall: Kobe Pellack (F - 5'11, 160lbs)
Hometown: Warman, SK
2025-2026 Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep
Stats: 31 GP - 19 G - 39 A - 58 PTS
49th Overall: Gavin Craig (G - 6'0, 175lbs)
Hometown: Langley, BC
2025-2026 Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Pre
Stats: 17 GP - Record: 15-2 - 1.96 GAA - .935 SV %
Named CSSHL U15 Prep Goaltender of the Year
75th Overall: Michael Puddicombe (D - 6'2, 165lbs)
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC
2025-2026 Team: BWC U15 Prep
Stats: 30 GP - 5 G - 26 A - 31 PTS
93rd Overall: Justin Castonguay (F - 6'2, 175lbs)
Hometown: St. Albert, AB
2025-2026 Team: NAX U15 Prep
Stats: 28 GP - 14 G - 14 A - 28 PTS
100th Overall: Kingston Dickie (D - 5'10, 153lbs)
Hometown: White City, SK
2025-2026 Team: Prairie Storm U15AA
Stats: 26 GP - 10 G - 21 A - 31 PTS
118th Overall: Bridger Unchulenko (D - 6'4, 209lbs)
Hometown: Esterhazy, SK
2025-2026 Team: Sask East Oilers U15AA
Stats: 26 GP - 4 G - 21 A - 25 PTS
124th Overall: Damon James (F - 5'6, 135lbs)
Hometown: Swift Current, SK
2025-2026 Team: Swift Current Broncos U15AA
Stats: 31 GP - 42 G - 29 A - 71 PTS
125th Overall: Alex Dyrland (F - 6'0, 155lbs)
Hometown: Winnipeg, MB
2025-2026 Team: Winnipeg Thrashers U15AAA Blue
Stats: 32 GP - 30 G - 30 A - 60 PTS
140th Overall: Jax Baumuller (F - 5'5, 130lbs)
Hometown: Wilcox, SK
2025-2026 Team: Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep
Stats: 25 GP - 23 G - 13 A - 36 PTS
143rd Overall: Brady Cook (D - 5'7, 130lbs)
Hometown: Delta, BC
2025-2026 Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Stats: 30 GP - 5 G - 25 A - 30 PTS
The Warriors will welcome the members of the 2026 Draft Class, as well as other members of the team's prospect pool, to Moose Jaw for Development Camp later this month.
Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Warriors Add 10 Prospects at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Complete Selections in Western Hockey League Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Hurricanes Select Eight Players in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Select 10 Players in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Make 10 Picks at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Americans Complete 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, Add 10 Players - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Acquire Rights to Sauer from Penticton - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades, Hurricanes Swap WHL Prospect Draft Picks - Saskatoon Blades
- Cougars Select William Thompson 41st Overall in 2026 WHL Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Captain Pickford Awarded Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2025-26 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Thunderbirds Add Gold Medal Winner - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Acquire Holberton from Seattle - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Swift Current Broncos - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire Goaltender Cal Conway from Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Winterhawks Draft Cullen Stephenson 10th Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Draft Jacson Bradbeer and Nathan Roberts in First Round of 2026 Prospects Draft - Swift Current Broncos
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