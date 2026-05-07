Warriors Add 10 Prospects at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors bolstered their prospect pool by adding 10 2011-born players at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

29th Overall: Kobe Pellack (F - 5'11, 160lbs)

Hometown: Warman, SK

2025-2026 Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep

Stats: 31 GP - 19 G - 39 A - 58 PTS

49th Overall: Gavin Craig (G - 6'0, 175lbs)

Hometown: Langley, BC

2025-2026 Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Pre

Stats: 17 GP - Record: 15-2 - 1.96 GAA - .935 SV %

Named CSSHL U15 Prep Goaltender of the Year

75th Overall: Michael Puddicombe (D - 6'2, 165lbs)

Hometown: North Vancouver, BC

2025-2026 Team: BWC U15 Prep

Stats: 30 GP - 5 G - 26 A - 31 PTS

93rd Overall: Justin Castonguay (F - 6'2, 175lbs)

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

2025-2026 Team: NAX U15 Prep

Stats: 28 GP - 14 G - 14 A - 28 PTS

100th Overall: Kingston Dickie (D - 5'10, 153lbs)

Hometown: White City, SK

2025-2026 Team: Prairie Storm U15AA

Stats: 26 GP - 10 G - 21 A - 31 PTS

118th Overall: Bridger Unchulenko (D - 6'4, 209lbs)

Hometown: Esterhazy, SK

2025-2026 Team: Sask East Oilers U15AA

Stats: 26 GP - 4 G - 21 A - 25 PTS

124th Overall: Damon James (F - 5'6, 135lbs)

Hometown: Swift Current, SK

2025-2026 Team: Swift Current Broncos U15AA

Stats: 31 GP - 42 G - 29 A - 71 PTS

125th Overall: Alex Dyrland (F - 6'0, 155lbs)

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

2025-2026 Team: Winnipeg Thrashers U15AAA Blue

Stats: 32 GP - 30 G - 30 A - 60 PTS

140th Overall: Jax Baumuller (F - 5'5, 130lbs)

Hometown: Wilcox, SK

2025-2026 Team: Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep

Stats: 25 GP - 23 G - 13 A - 36 PTS

143rd Overall: Brady Cook (D - 5'7, 130lbs)

Hometown: Delta, BC

2025-2026 Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Stats: 30 GP - 5 G - 25 A - 30 PTS

The Warriors will welcome the members of the 2026 Draft Class, as well as other members of the team's prospect pool, to Moose Jaw for Development Camp later this month.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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