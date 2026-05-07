Thunderbirds Add Gold Medal Winner

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired the rights to forward Luke Puchner, along with two draft picks, from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for winger Brayden Holberton and a 2026 fifth round draft pick. T-Birds will also receive a 2026 seventh round pick and a conditional 2027 third round pick from the Tigers.

The 2008 born Puchner played this past season at Shattuck St Mary. In 54 games with their 18U team he accumulated 85 points (21g, 54a). The 5'10", 183 lb. Puchner also won a gold medal with Team USA last August at the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. In five games at the tournament he registered a goal and three assists.

"We are very excited to add a player of Luke's talent and ability," said general manager Bil LaForge. "He has a championship pedigree and we hope to add him to our roster for next season." The New Germany, Minnesota native is eligible for the NHL Entry Draft this summer.

Holberton played three seasons with the T-Birds after being selected in the tenth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 174 games with Seattle he earned 23 points (8g, 15a). "We would like to thank Brayden for his time with us," said LaForge. "We wish him all the best in his time in Medicine Hat."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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