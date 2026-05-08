Regina Pats Complete 2026 WHL Prospects Draft with Eight Selections

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats wrapped up the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday after making eight selections over two days, adding four forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender.

The biggest move came in the first round when the Pats selected goaltender Fletcher MacDonald ninth overall. The Edmonton product became the highest-drafted goalie in franchise history and the first netminder taken by Regina in the opening round since Jordan Hollett in 2014. MacDonald is coming off a strong season with CAC U15 AA and also helped Team Alberta win the Alberta Cup.

Regina had two picks in the second round and added both size and skill. At 31st overall, the Pats selected defenceman Tyson Wolanski after a 47-point season with Yale Hockey Academy. Four picks later, they took forward Kai Dingwall, who led Calgary IHA in scoring and helped his team win a CSSHL title.

In the third round, the Pats stayed close to home by selecting Regina defenceman Riley Rubidge, who had 29 points with the Regina Pat Blues U15 AA this past season.

Regina added two more players in the sixth round with Gull Lake defenceman Carter Bleau and Colorado forward Baze Hielscher, who put up 122 points last season.

The Pats finished the draft in the ninth round by selecting North West Stars teammates Klay Weber and Alex Kowalyk. Weber had 45 points on the year, while Kowalyk led the team with 52 points in 27 games.

FULL DRAFT RECAP

Fletcher MacDonald | Goaltender | Round 1, Pick #9

MacDonald, 14, made history as the highest-drafted goaltender in Regina Pats franchise history after being selected ninth overall. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound netminder from Edmonton is the first goalie taken by the Pats in the opening round since Jordan Hollett in 2014, and the highest-drafted WHL Prospects Draft goaltender since 2016. MacDonald is coming off a standout season with CAC U15 AA, where he posted a 2.87 goals-against average and .925 save percentage while facing a league-high workload. He was named an AEHL U15 AA First All-Star Team selection and later helped Team Alberta win the 2026 Alberta Cup.

Tyson Wolanski | Defenceman | Round 2, Pick #31

Wolanski, 15, was Regina's first pick in the second round. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound right-shot defenceman from Cloverdale, B.C., put up 47 points (11G-36A) in 28 games with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep this season, earning CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team honours. He finished second among his team's defencemen in scoring and brings size along with offensive ability from the back end.

Kai Dingwall | Forward | Round 2, Pick #35

Dingwall, 15, was taken four picks after Wolanski. The 6-foot, 186-pound left-shot forward put up 46 points (21G-25A) in 28 games this past season with Calgary IHA U15 Prep. He helped his Club capture a CSSHL U15 Championship and was named to the CSSHL U15 Prairie Second All-Star Team. The Kenora, Ont. product led his team in goals, assists, and points.

Riley Rubidge | Defenceman | Round 3, Pick #62

Rubidge was selected by the Regina Pats with their third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The Regina product suited up for the Regina Pat Blues U15 AA program during the 2025-26 season, recording 29 points (15G-14A) in 26 games from the blueline. The 2011-born right-shot defender stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. He is committed to join the Regina Pat Canadians for the 2026-27 season as he continues his development in his hometown.

Carter Bleau | Defenceman | Round 6, Pick #123

Bleau was selected by the Regina Pats with the 123rd overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound right-shot defenceman from Gull Lake played last season with the Swift Current Broncos U15 AA, where he recorded 22 points (11G-11A) in 21 games. Bleau is signed to play for the Regina Pat Canadians next season as he continues his development.

Baze Hielscher | Forward | Round 6, Pick #135

Hielscher was the only U.S. born player selected by the Pats in this draft class. The 15-year-old from Windsor, Colorado is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound centre who put together a dominant season offensively. He recorded 122 points (88G-34A) in 44 games, leading his team in goals, assists, and overall scoring.

Klay Weber | Forward | Round 9, Pick #192

Weber, 15, hails from Edam, Sask., and tallied 45 points (21G-24A) in 45 games this past season with the North West Stars U15 AA, finishing second on his team in scoring. The 5-foot-10, 145 lb. centre is signed to play for the Battlefords Stars U18 AAA next season.

Alex Kowalyk | Forward | Round 9, Pick #207

Kowalyk, 15, was teammates with Weber this past season on the North West Stars U15 AA and led the Club in scoring with 52 points (23G-29A) in 27 games. The 5-foot-9, 150 lb. right winger from Battleford, Sask., is signed to play for the Battlefords Stars U18 AAA next season.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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