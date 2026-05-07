Pats Select Goaltender MacDonald with Ninth Pick

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are proud to announce the selection of goaltender Fletcher MacDonald with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft on Wednesday evening.

MacDonald, 14, spent the 2025-26 season with the Canadian Athletic Club U15 AA program in the AEHL, where he posted a 2.87 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and one shutout across 28 games. The 6-foot-3, 199 lb. netminder from Edmonton was named to the AEHL U15 AA First All-Star Team following a standout campaign.

Despite facing the most shots against in the league (1,005), MacDonald consistently rose to the occasion, seeing 290 more shots than the next closest goaltender in the AEHL.

MacDonald elevated his play even further in the postseason, posting a remarkable .969 save percentage in two playoff appearances, allowing just three goals over 120 minutes of action.

MacDonald represented Team Alberta at the 2026 Alberta Cup, where he helped guide his team to a championship while earning First All-Star Team honours. In three tournament appearances, he recorded a .942 save percentage.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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