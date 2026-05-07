Spokane Chiefs Select a Pair of Forwards in First Round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs selected a pair of forwards, Brody Antignani from Calgary, Alberta, and Jack Arnold, from Dallas, Texas, in the first round of Wednesday's WHL Prospects Draft.

Antignani went 12th overall with Spokane's own pick. The 5'8.5" high scoring forward had 29 goals and 66 points in 30 games at the Edge School U15 Prep team.

"Brody is a high-octane player who has produced offense at every level he has played. He is highly-dangerous and creative with the puck on his stick. He also brings leadership ability and elevates his play in big moments. We feel he is an excellent fit for the Spokane Chiefs identity, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Spokane, "said Spokane Chiefs Director of Player Personnel George Ross.

Arnold was the first American born player off the board when the Chiefs selected the 6'3" power forward 16th overall. Playing for the Dallas Stars Elite 14 club, Arnold had 25 goals and 50 points in 44 games. The pick, originally Calgary's, was acquired by Spokane in a January trade with the Vancouver Giants.

"Jack is a big, athletic and skilled power forward with elite-level work ethic on and off the ice. He is skilled in his playmaking with a powerful and accurate shot. He is an enthusiastic and driven individual who we feel is just scratching the surface of what he can become as a hockey player and we cannot wait to help him with his development in Spokane," said Ross.

George Ross continued, "Our staff worked hard all year to identify players for the Prospects Draft process, and we are ecstatic that we were able to select Brody and Jack tonight. They are both tremendous hockey players as well as hard-working and dedicated, high-character people. We feel that our week is off to a strong start and we look forward to continuing to add to the group as the draft continues on Thursday."

Spokane holds the 24th overall pick, the first of the second round, when the WHL Prospects Draft continues on Thursday with the remaining rounds.

Spokane's Selections

RND OVERALL PLAYER HOMETOWN HT WT

1 12 Brody Antignani Calgary, AB 5'8.5" 149

1 16 Jack Arnold Dallas, TX 6'3" 170

2 24

4 81

5 96

6 119

8 173

9 196

10 219

WHL Prospects Draft - Thursday, May 7 - 9 a.m. PST

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will continue on Thursday starting with Round Two at 9 a.m. PST.

The Chiefs selected 10 players in the 2025 WHL Drafts, including Kansas City, MO born forward Parker Colmer, who recently signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Contract with the Chiefs. Ryker Doka (28th overall), Brody Johnson (31st overall, U.S. draft), Brody Sunderland (75th overall) and Sean Murphy (110th overall) have also signed with Spokane.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft includes players born in 2011. The WHL Draft includes players eligible from Western Canada and the United States who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

You can follow the draft online atwww.chl.ca/whl/draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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