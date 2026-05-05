Chiefs Sign 2008-Born Listed Forward Luca Jarvis

Published on May 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2008-born forward Luca Jarvis has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. The 6'1", 181 lb. Jarvis was listed by the Spokane Chiefs in January, 2025.

"Today is a very exciting day for the Chiefs organization," said Spokane Chiefs Director of Player Personnel, George Ross.

"Luca is a player that will bring valuable junior experience along with his skill, speed and competitive drive. We expect him to step right in and be an impact player for us. We are excited that Luca has chosen Spokane to further his development and want to welcome Luca and the Jarvis family to the Chiefs organization," Ross said.

Jarvis, from Lakeland, Minnesota, tallied four goals, 17 assists, and 21 points for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL last season.

"I am beyond excited and grateful to be joining the Spokane Chiefs organization," Jarvis said.

"This opportunity wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family, coaches, advisors, and teammates." The Minnesota native continued, "The entire Chiefs staff has been incredible throughout this journey, and I cannot wait to get to work and become a part of the Spokane culture!"

With a late-2008 birthday, Jarvis is draft eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft along with fellow Spokane Chiefs Carter Esler and Rhett Sather. Other returning roster players including Gavin Burcar, Harry Mattern, and Ossie McIntyre will also be eligible.

"Luca has been a priority signing for us since we added him to our Protected List a year and a half ago. We believe his year of junior hockey will enable him to make immediate contributions to our team and we look forward to helping him maximize his development. He has been a highly regarded player in his age group from Minnesota, and we are excited to welcome Luca and his family to the Chiefs organization," said Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley.

Jarvis has also committed to play at the University of Minnesota.







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