Oil Kings Hold 40th Selection in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are getting set for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft set for May 6 and 7.

The first-round will take place on Wednesday, May 6, although as it stands, the Oil Kings do not own a pick in the first round this year. Their own first-rounder was traded as part of the Max Curran deal in the 2025 offseason.

The first pick for the Oil Kings will come on day two as they'll select 40th overall, a second-round selection that originally belonged to the Kelowna Rockets.

Edmonton has held the 40th pick in the draft twice before, back in 2012 taking forward Andrew Koep, and then again in 2019 taking defenceman Ross Stanley. Edmonton has also had success in other draft spots in the second round. Current Oil Kings including goaltender Parker Snell who stared in the WHL Playoffs, forward Jensen Marsh who had a solid season in the AJHL as a 16-year-old, and prospect Cole Landreville who scored once in three games this season were all second-round picks by the Oil Kings. Dating further back, Logan Dowhaniuk, Sebastian Cossa, Davis Koch, and Laurent Brossoit were all second rounders as well.

Edmonton also holds a third-round selection, 64th overall, as well as a fourth rounder, 88th overall. The Oil Kings don't have a fifth-round pick, but then do hold one pick in every round from then on from the sixth-round to the completion of the draft.

This season also marks the first year since 2019 where there will not be a U.S. Prospects Draft, meaning all players eligible can be selected in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The draft has been important for the Oil Kings with 14 of the 26 players on the Oil Kings playoff roster in 2026 coming from the WHL Prospects Draft or the U.S. Prospects Draft.







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