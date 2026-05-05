Tigers Captain Pickford Awarded Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year for 2025-26

Published on May 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been awarded the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year for 2025-26.

WHL Defenceman of the Year Finalists

Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 20-year-old Pickford, who hails from Chauvin, Alta., is the third player in Medicine Hat Tigers history to be named WHL Defenceman of the Year, following Kris Russell (2005-06, 2006-07) and Wayne McBean (1986-87).

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Pickford finished the 2025-26 WHL season with 83 points (45G-38A) and a plus-55 rating in 55 games. His 45 goals are the most scored by a WHL defenceman in a single season since Greg Hawgood registered 48 during the 1987-88 campaign. Pickford's 45 goals were also tied for second best among all WHL skaters in 2025-26. His 83 points finished second among all WHL defencemen, trailing only teammate Jonas Woo's 86 points (29G-57A). The veteran blueliner registered 19 power-play goals to lead the WHL, while his 11 game-winning goals finished tied atop the League charts.

Pickford's performance helped the Tigers claim a second consecutive Central Division crown. He was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team and is also a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Player of the Year.

Over the course of the season, Pickford collected three hat tricks, including December 6 versus Wenatchee, January 9 versus Seattle, and March 4 at Brandon. He logged one five-point outing (3G-2A) and two four-point performances.

From November 28, 2025, through January 10, 2026, Pickford strung together a 15-game point-scoring streak, securing 36 points (20G-16A) along the way. The run was the sixth best in the WHL this season.

Pickford enjoyed two separate eight-game goal-scoring streaks during the campaign. From December 3, 2025, through December 28, 2025, he tallied 14 goals. He followed that up with another eight-game goal-scoring run from February 21, 2026, to March 7, 2026, in which he registered 10 goals. His eight-game streaks finished second best in the WHL this season, trailing teammate Liam Ruck's nine-game goal-scoring string.

On December 24, 2025, Pickford was rewarded when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. At the time, he was leading the WHL with 25 goals in 31 games. The Canadiens selected Pickford in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

A two-time WHL Champion, Pickford helped the Seattle Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023, before then playing a key factor in the Tigers' run to the WHL title in 2025.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has dressed in 224 WHL regular season games, tallying 165 points (73G-92A). In 58 WHL Playoff games, he has added another 39 points (21G-18A).

The Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy recognizes a WHL defenceman who has demonstrated the best all-around ability at his position during the WHL Regular Season.

Born in Saskatoon, Sask., Hunter is honoured for his role in the establishment and sustained success of the WHL.

Dedicated to growing Major Junior hockey, Hunter served as the Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings in addition to being a co-founder of the WHL.

Hunter was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

The WHL Defenceman of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (since 2010) 2025-26: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

2024-25: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks

2023-24: Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

2022-23: Olen Zellweger, Kamloops Blazers*

2021-22: Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips

2020-21: Braden Schneider, Brandon Wheat Kings

2019-20: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2018-19: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs*

2017-18: Kale Clague, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds

2015-16: Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings*

2014-15: Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks

2012-13: Brenden Kichton, Spokane Chiefs

2011-12: Alex Petrovic, Red Deer Rebels

2010-11: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Tyson Barrie, Kelowna Rockets

* = also selected as CHL Defenceman of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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