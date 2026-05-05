Cougars Sign 2007-Born Forward Tre Peck to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on May 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have announced today that they have signed forward Tre Peck ('07) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Peck, a product of Orono, MN, spent the 2025-26 season with the Spruce Grove Saints (BCHL).

"Tre has a ton of skill and plays the game hard," said Cougars Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "He generates a lot of offence and will fit in nicely with our team. He adds depth to our forward group, and we're excited to see him at training camp."

"I couldn't be more excited," said Peck. "This is an amazing organization, and I've heard nothing but great things from so many people. I followed the team throughout the season and playoffs, and it looks like such a great place to play."

Peck put together an impressive 2025-26 campaign, recording 47 points (17G-30A) in 52 games. The 5'7", 170-pound forward was also named to the BCHL All-Star Game this past season.

"I'm a player who loves to create offence," added Peck. "I use my speed and quickness to my advantage. I enjoy setting up teammates, but I can also finish plays. As much as I love the offensive side, I understand the importance of playing a full 200-foot game. Most importantly, I just want to help the team win."

Peck is also committed to the United States Military Academy (Army West Point) for his NCAA scholarship.

The Cougars would like to welcome Tre and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George.







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