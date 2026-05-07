Cougars Select William Thompson 41st Overall in 2026 WHL Draft
Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have selected forward William Thompson with the 41st overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Thompson, from North Vancouver, BC, captained the North Shore Warriors U15 Prep team and had a tremendous season. The 6'2 centre iceman compiled 50 points (23-27-50) in 30 games played. In three playoff games, he owned seven points (4-3-7).
"We are thrilled to select Will," said Cougars Director of Scouting Leland Mack. "He's a big, skilled two-way centre who plays with strong defensive detail. We're excited about what he can bring to our organization in the future."
The Cougars' next pick is scheduled for 87th overall in the fourth round.
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