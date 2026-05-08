2026 WHL Draft Day 2 Recap

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals selected eight players from rounds 2 through 10 of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Draft Selections

Round 2

With the 28th overall pick in the 2nd round, Victoria selected forward Kristian Lima. Hailing from Langley, BC, Lima appeared in 30 games for Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep this season where he scored 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 points. Lima finished second on BWC in scoring and 15th in scoring in CSSHL U15 prep league.

Round 4

With the 73rd overall pick in the 4th round, Victoria selected forward Jaxson Weisgerber. Hailing from Sturgeon County, Alberta, Weisgerber played 30 games for OHA Edmonton U15 Prep this season where he posted 20 goals and 33 assists for 53 points. Weisberger finished second on his team in scoring.

Round 5

With the 112th overall pick in the 5th round, Victoria selected forward Brody Trost. Hailing from Los Altos, California, Trost appeared in 71 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects U14 AAA where he scored 37 goals and 37 assists for 74 points. Prior to joining Bishop Kearney Selects, he played in the Los Angeles Jr. Kings system.

Round 6

With the 134th overall pick in the 6th round, Victoria selected defenceman Madden Rome. Hailing from Red Deer, Alberta, Rome appeared in 20 games for the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA. Rome stands at 6'1, 190lbs.

Round 7

With the 148th overall pick in the 7th round, Victoria selected goaltender Renner Andersen. Hailing from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Andersen appeared in 62 games this season for the Shattuck St. Mary's 14U AAA where he put up a .937 Save Percentage.

Round 8

With the 166th overall pick in the 8th round, Victoria selected forward Charlie Usher. Hailing from Calgary, AB and born in Perth, Australia, Usher appeared in 32 games for the Calgary Flames U15 AAA where he put up 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. His scoring total placed him fourth in team scoring.

With the 170th overall pick in the 8th round, Victoria selected forward Peyton Malinski. Hailing from Chandler, Arizona, Malinski played this season for Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA. He stands at 6'2, 180 lbs.

To conclude the draft, Victoria added 2007 born goaltender Kason Kobelka. Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Kobelka played for the Melfort Mustangs in the SJHL this season where he appeared in 32 games putting up 2.33 goals-against-average and a .915 save-percentage, finishing with a 19-9-3 record.

Trades

The Royals made a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 3rd round of the draft. The Royals traded the 51st overall pick in the 3rd round in exchange for the 134th overall pick in the 6th round, a 6th round pick in 2027, and a 2nd round pick in 2030.

In the 5th round, the Royals traded the 97th overall pick in the 5th round and the 189th overall pick in the 9th round to the Portland Winterhawks for the 148th overall pick in the 7th round and a 4th round pick in 2028.

During the 8th round, the Royals acquired the 166th overall pick from Moose Jaw in exchange for an 8th round pick in 2030.

Season Memberships for the 2026/27 Season are NOW AVAILABLE

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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