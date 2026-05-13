Royals Sign Sam Schulte to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2007-born defenseman Sam Schulte to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

A 6'1, 174 lbs. defenceman from Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Schulte most recently played for the Rochester Jr. Americans and Chippewa Steel in the NAHL.

In 47 games during the 2025-26 season, Schulte put up 42 points with 11 goals and 31 assists. He was named a finalist for NAHL Defenseman of the Year and earned spots on both the All-NAHL Team and All-East Division Team.

At the time of his December trade to the Rochester Jr. Americans, Schulte was leading the Chippewa Steel in points.

"We are excited Sam has chosen to play for our program to continue his development" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He had an excellent season and we are confident he can build off that heading into this year".

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 Season are NOW AVAILABLE

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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