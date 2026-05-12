T-Birds Ink Blue Chip Blueliner

Published on May 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed defenseman Jonas Kemps to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. The Thunderbirds acquired Kemps' rights last month in a trade with the Tri-City Americans.

The 2008 born Kemps spent last season with the USHL's Chicago Steel and was previously with the United States National Development program. In 2024 he represented the United States at the U17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, Ontario.

"We feel he has the ability to add to our strong group going into next season." stated T-Birds General Manager Bil LaForge.

The 6'6", 196 lb. native of Sebastopol, California was ranked 67th among North American skaters for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to be held next month in Buffalo. Kemps has committed to Michigan State University for the 2027-28 season.

T-Birds head coach Matt O'Dette has had the opportunity to study Kemps game. "He's a big, mobile defenseman who can play in all situations. He defends well with a level of compete to go with an evolving offensive game. We're excited about the fit with our group and look forward to being part of his continued development."

The T-Birds are sending a 2029 third round draft pick, along with a 2029 seventh round pick, to Tri-City to complete the deal.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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