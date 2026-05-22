T-Birds Sign Wyatt Jolleys

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have inked Wyatt Jolleys to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. Jolleys was the T-Birds first pick, seventh overall, in the WHL Prospects Draft held earlier this month. Seattle acquired the pick in a draft day trade with the Victoria Royals that sent Cameron Schmidt to the Royals.

T-Birds Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel described Jolleys as a solid two way center who competes hard at both ends of the ice. "The offensive skills Wyatt possesses, however, is what drew us to him," said Goebel of their top choice. "He has excellent vision and passing skills, sees the ice so well and makes all the other players out there with him better."

The 2011 born forward out of Calgary played last season with the Calgary Bison U15 AAA team. He recorded 86 points in 33 games, scoring 28 goals and adding 58 assists.

Jolleys becomes the first of the Thunderbirds nine picks from the 2026 draft to sign with the team.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

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