Oil Kings Sign Hauser to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2007-born defenceman Matthew Hauser to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Matthew is a two-way defenceman who plays a mature, all-around game," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He has shown steady progression throughout his time at bother Rogers and in the NAHL and we are excited to see his continued growth in our environment. We would like to welcome Matthew and his family to the Oil Kings family!"

Hauser, a 6'2, 190lbs defender out of Rogers, MN, USA, played the last three seasons with Rogers High School where he was the captain in 2025/2026 and Assistant Captain in 2024/2025. In 84 career games with Rogers High, Hauser had 68 points in 84 games. The 19-year-old also played with Team Twin Cities Orthopedics over the last two seasons, scoring 21 points in 51 games.

He also played 12 regular season games with the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL, scoring nine points. In eight playoff games, he had four assists.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2026-27 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.