Thunderbirds Add Defenseman
Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed Henry Chmiel to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. Chmiel was originally listed by the Thunderbirds in the fall of 2024.
A 2008-born defenseman out of Woodbury, Minnesota, the 6'0". 229 lb. Chmiel spent last season with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers where he registered a goal and four assists in 48 games. Prior to that he spent three years at Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota.
"We're excited to add Henry to our D corps," said Thunderbirds head coach Matt O'Dette. "He is a well rounded defenseman that plays a reliable, hard nosed game. He's a welcome addition and will add to the depth of our back end."
Chmiel has committed to Arizona State for the 2027-28 season.
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