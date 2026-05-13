Rockets captain Carson Wetsch signs entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks

Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets captain Carson Wetsch

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets captain Carson Wetsch(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets congratulate Carson Wetsch on signing a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract with the San Jose Sharks.

Wetsch, 20, served as captain of the Rockets in 2025-26, posting 22 goals and 50 assists for 72 points in 65 regular-season games. He added four points in eight playoff appearances. The 6'2", 201-pound right wing from North Vancouver, BC was selected by San Jose in the third round, 82nd overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Wetsch spent four seasons in the WHL, beginning his career with the Calgary Hitmen in 2022-23. Over three seasons in Calgary he accumulated 124 points (68G, 56A) in 180 regular-season games, representing Canada at both the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge and the 2024 World U18 Championship. The Rockets acquired him from the Hitmen in May 2025, and he turned in his most complete campaign yet.

"Carson is a player who earned everything through hard work. He came to Kelowna, took on the captaincy, and was exactly what you'd want from your leader every night. He is hard on pucks, responsible in his own end, and committed to winning. He plays a heavy two-way game and his compete level never wavered all season. Four years in this league has prepared him well and we couldn't be happier to see him rewarded with an NHL contract."

Wetsch's signing marks the third NHL Entry Level Contract signed by a Kelowna Rocket this season, joining Vojtech Cihar (Los Angeles Kings) and Peyton Kettles (Pittsburgh Penguins). In total, five current Kelowna Rockets have signed ELC's - Wetsch, Cihar, Kettles, Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth), and Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville Predators).

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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