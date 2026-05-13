Oil Kings Announce Staff Changes

Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today changes made in the Hockey Operations Department.

Development Coach Ladislav Smid has taken a position as an Assistant Coach with HC Sparta Praha in Czechia and will not return as a Development Coach with the Oil Kings. Smid was with the Oil Kings for the last four seasons.

"The Oil Kings would like to wish Ladislav the best of luck as he returns to Czechia in a coaching role," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We were lucky to have Ladislav for the last four seasons as part of our player development team and being an integral piece in building relationships with import players."

Team Doctor Ed Berdusco will be stepping back from his role as the team's Head Doctor but will remain in a supportive role with the team. Dr. Berdusco has been the Oil Kings Head Doctor since the 2014/2015 season.

"The Oil Kings would like to thank Dr. Berdusco for his passion and dedication to our organization over the last 12-plus seasons helping keep our players healthy on and off the ice," said Hill. "We will miss seeing him on a regular basis but look forward to still having him as part of our organization."

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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