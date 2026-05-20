Oil Kings and Americans Partner for Second Joint Development Camp

Published on May 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans are once again excited to team up for another joint Development Camp this year.

After a successful first year of the partnership in 2025, the two clubs will bring their prospects to Edmonton once again for skills training and scrimmages starting Friday, June 5 and running till Sunday, June 7.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to once again welcome the Tri-City Americans for the upcoming Development Camp," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Last season's camp was a great first year of this partnership as our clubs were able to incorporate some scrimmages and further evaluations of players in game situations. This camp is a great opportunity for our staff to have a touch point with a lot of our prospects as they continue their development in our organization."

NOTE: Development Camp will be closed to the Public.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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